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Groundbreaking diabetes initiative hosts World Diabetes Day roundtable discussion Nov. 14 in Washington, D.C.
By EIN Presswire,11 days ago
Social Art and Culture continues to connect Artivism and health for Diabetes care management. (EIN Presswire) – Diabetes Association’s 2023 State Fact Sheet notes that adult diabetes prevalence in the District is estimated at 11.1 percent, and about 36,000 adults, or 14.3 percent of the adult population, have been diagnosed with diabetes. With an immediate need for culturally grounded public health interventions, Social Art and Culture has merged art and public health to shift diabetes education from focusing solely on clinical statistics to including creative care. Even as research continues, current healthcare costs are affecting access to care, and patient education has remained stagnant since 2023.