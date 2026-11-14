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Purdue Soccer Wins Big Ten Tournament in OT
By Travis Miller,12 days ago
The program gets its second Big Ten Tournament title. For the first time since 2007 Purdue Soccer has won the Big Ten Tournament. And it was most certainly earned this year. After beating Penn State in overtime in the quarterfinals and Wisconsin on penalty kicks in the semifinals the Boilermakers had to work overtime once again in the Big Ten Tournament. Also, once again, they were able to prevail as Jaiden Anderson’s incredible 1-on-4 goal six minutes into the overtime gave Purdue the title 4-3 over Michigan State.