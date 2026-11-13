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Silver Alert issued for a 76-year-old woman.
By AC Adams,10 days ago
The Cherokee Village Police Department has issued a silver alert for 76-year-old Sharon Lee Hamilton-Standridge. She was last seen on Matcumbe Drive on Thursday, November 12. She may be traveling in a white 2026 Maverick truck. Police describe her as 5 feet tall with dirty blonde, curly hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion. If you have any information on where she may be, call 911 or the Cherokee Village Police Department at 870 847 0558.