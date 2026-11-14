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It’s time for Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors
By Mark Barrington,12 days ago
The Spurs try to take control of West Group C in the NBA Cup and win their 11th straight game. Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.