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Volleyball set to host second consecutive HCAC Tournament
11 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. – Earlham College volleyball team is set to host the HCAC Championship for a second consecutive season in Druley Performance Gym this weekend. The Quakers finished the regular season as the No.1 seed in the conference for the third time in six seasons with an 8-1 HCAC record. Earlham's lone conference loss came after a five-set battle with Manchester on the final day of the regular season.
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