undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident from yesterday.
By AC Adams,10 days ago
A 24-year-old female from Ellington is in serious condition after the vehicle she was driving struck the rear of a semi-truck driven by a 44-year-old male from Centerville, Tennessee. She then ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the median. She was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. The accident happened on US 60, 3 miles west of Poplar Bluff.