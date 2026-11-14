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2017 Porsche Macan Turbo For Sale
By Michael Accardi,12 days ago
This Jet Black Metallic 2017 Macan Turbo carries the Performance Package and 112,000 miles, and the seller describes it as in excellent condition and highly optioned. Its most distinctive feature is a swapped interior: the original black interior gave way to Garnet Sport Comfort seats, with the black seats, armrests, and console lid retained in storage. It is located in Indianapolis, Indiana.