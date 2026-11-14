undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sugar Cookie Cinnamon Rolls
By Brendan Cunningham,12 days ago
These viral sugar cookie cinnamon rolls combine soft, fluffy homemade cinnamon rolls with a brown sugar birthday cake filling, sprinkles, and whipped cream cheese frosting. Instead of the traditional cinnamon-sugar filling, these rolls have a sweet vanilla-almond flavor that tastes just like a frosted sugar cookie. They're perfect for Christmas morning, birthday breakfasts, or anytime you're craving something sweet!