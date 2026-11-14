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Viral Brownie Stuffed Cookie Pie
By Brendan Cunningham,12 days ago
This brownie stuffed cookie pie combines two of the best desserts into one incredible treat! It's made with a thick chocolate chip cookie crust, a rich, fudgy brownie filling, and even more cookie dough baked on top. Every slice has golden, chewy cookie edges and a soft chocolate center, making it perfect for holiday gatherings, parties, or whenever you're craving something extra chocolatey.