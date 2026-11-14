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Montour County Reports PA’s Seventh Measles Death
By WKOK Staff,12 days ago
DANVILLE — An unvaccinated Montour County resident has died after contracting measles, marking Pennsylvania’s seventh measles-associated death this year. The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the death Friday but released no identifying information. The statewide outbreak has reached 1,542 cases across 46 counties, with 305 hospitalizations. Montour County...