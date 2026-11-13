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Walmart Sued Over Great Value Shrimp Packaging After Claims That Customers Are Paying for More Than Just Seafood
By Lei Solielle,8 days ago
A bag of frozen shrimp makes a simple promise: the weight on the label. Shoppers trust that number when they pay. A new lawsuit says that trust may be misplaced. It claims some bags of Walmart’s Great Value frozen shrimp hold up to 11% less shrimp than the label says. The reason, the suit says, is ice. Shoppers may be paying seafood prices for frozen water.
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