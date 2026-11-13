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Santa Monica Pier Locals’ Night Returns Nov. 19 With Two Stages of Music, Local Art and Swiss Winter Village Ticket Giveaway
By S.M. Next,8 days ago
The Santa Monica Pier’s monthly Locals’ Night returns Thursday, Nov. 19, with Santa Monica Pier Fest, a free, all-ages celebration featuring two stages of music and entertainment, free Bob Baker Marionette Theater performances, local artists, food vendors, a beer garden and a special giveaway of complimentary tickets to the new Swiss Winter Village.