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SPORTS FOR FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH
By Mark Wells,5 days ago
Fairfield Community High School will host its annual “Meet the Mules” event tonight, giving fans an opportunity to meet the school’s winter sports teams. The evening begins with the introduction of the Lady Mules Basketball team at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Mules and Lady Mules Wrestling teams at 6:50. The Mules Competition and Basketball Cheer teams will be introduced at 6:55, with the Mules Basketball team taking the floor at 7 p.m.