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Franz Wagner Delivers Big Again in Orlando Magic’s Third Straight Win
By Josh Cohen,12 days ago
ORLANDO - When the NBA announces the players of the week for Nov. 9-15, don’t be surprised if the honor on the Eastern Conference side goes to Franz Wagner. The 6-foot-10 German forward scored over 30 points in all three of the Orlando Magic’s games this week, including on Friday when he erupted for 35 points in a 107-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA Cup group play contest at Kia Center.