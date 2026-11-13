undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Queta’s Rise And Historic Road Trip Prove Celtics Depth Is Real
By Dallin Ballard,11 days ago
The Boston Celtics just did something no one in franchise history has ever done. They swept a four-game road trip with a plus-86 point differential, the best mark the team has ever posted in such a span. This wasn't just a lucky streak; it was a masterclass in resilience. The team erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 98-93 on Wednesday night, improving their record to 10-2 overall, according to New Hampshire Union Leader.