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QXO Combines Purchasing, Changes Sales Incentives to Win More Contractor Business
By Mark Brohan,8 days ago
Why This Matters to Distributors: QXO is bringing together purchasing, sales and technology across Beacon Roofing Supply, Kodiak Building Partners, and TopBuild. Its strategy combines broader product offerings with installation services, coordinated deliveries and higher-margin private-label products to capture more of contractors’ spending. QXO is consolidating purchasing across approximately...