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Wolter Acquires WMH Solutions, Adds 11 Southeast Locations
By Mark Brohan,9 days ago
Why This Matters to Distributors: The acquisition expands Wolter’s equipment sales and service network across the Southeast. It also gives WMH customers access to additional warehouse automation, robotics, storage, and loading dock services. Wolter has acquired WMH Solutions, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based forklift dealer, adding 11 locations and more...
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