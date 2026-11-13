undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sonepar Consolidates U.S. Regions, Names New Crawford Electric President
By Mark Brohan,7 days ago
Why This Matters to Distributors: Sonepar’s reorganization highlights the challenge of coordinating service for contractors whose projects span multiple markets. The changes consolidate regional oversight while shifting leadership at Crawford Electric, where the company says it is expanding branches and logistics capabilities. Sonepar is reducing its U.S. regional structure...