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Richards Building Supply Launches Pilot for Insurance Restoration Software
By Mark Brohan,8 days ago
Why This Matters to Distributors: Richards Building Supply is developing software to connect contractors’ insurance estimates, project revisions, and material pricing. The pilot extends the distributor’s services into the administrative work surrounding storm restoration projects while giving contractors a role in shaping the tools. Richards Building Supply is...