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Key West Was Reporting the Weather Before Forecasts Became Familiar
9 days ago
On November 1, 1870, an observer in Key West became part of a new national experiment: recording the weather on a schedule and sending the result into a federal reporting system. The location was a building near Duval Street, not a weather station of the sort a modern traveler might picture. What mattered was the connection. An island whose storms threatened ships and residents was being linked to other observation points through the technology of its age.