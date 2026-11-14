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ODNR Celebrates Graduation of Three New K9 Teams Serving Ohio’s Natural Resources
By Beth Callahan Editor,12 days ago
WAYNESVILLE, OH -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) proudly recognized the newest members of its law enforcement K9 program during a graduation ceremony held November 10 at the Spring Valley Education Center. The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of three highly trained K9 teams representing the ODNR Divisions of Parks and Watercraft and Wildlife. These new teams will play a vital role in protecting Ohio’s natural resources, supporting search and rescue efforts, and strengthening community engagement across the state.
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