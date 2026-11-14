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Ohio Attorney General-Elect Kulewicz Names Transition Director as He Prepares to Take Office
By Beth Callahan Editor,12 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General-elect John J. Kulewicz has named Colin Flanagan as director of his transition team as he prepares to take office in January, marking a change in political leadership at the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Kulewicz, a Democrat, defeated Republican Keith Faber in the Nov....
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