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Sharks, Mammoth look to turn their November around
12 days ago
Two teams that have struggled badly so far in November meet on Saturday night when the San Jose Sharks face the Utah Mammoth in Salt Lake City. Both clubs come in off shootout losses. San Jose, which is 1-4-1 in November and has lost six of its last seven games, fell 3-2 at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday while Utah, 1-3-2 in November, lost 1-0 after an eight-round shootout to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.