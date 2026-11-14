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Ray Fisher on ‘Being Heumann’ and Why the Black Panther Party’s Role in Disability Rights Can’t Be Forgotten
By Eric Keith,11 days ago
In April 1977, Judy Heumann and a coalition of disabled activists took over the federal building in San Francisco. They refused to leave until the government enforced Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, a law that barred discrimination against people with disabilities in federally funded programs but whose regulations had sat unsigned for years. The sit-in stretched on for nearly a month, the longest occupation of a federal building in U.S. history.