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‘A one-stop shop’: Lynchburg PACE offers health care, transportation for seniors
By Robert Westermann,12 days ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra’s PACE, or Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, offers senior citizens in Lynchburg much-needed health care. Participants have access to primary care, physical and occupational therapy, rides to medical appointments and daily activities through a single program. Most participants are covered by Medicare...