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Women's College Basketball (11/13): Omaha edges Drake, Kansas City rolls past Southeast Missouri
By Derek Martin,12 days ago
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Iowa Western and Kansas City picked up victories in Friday's regional women's college basketball action, while Northwest Missouri State suffered a setback. Omaha held off Drake 77-73, Iowa Western topped North Arkansas 71-63 and Kansas City cruised to a 90-61 victory over Southeast Missouri. Meanwhile, Northwest Missouri...