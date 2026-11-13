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As flights resume, FAA ground stop to continue impacting Nebraska airports into Saturday
By Abigail CarreraGina Dvorak,10 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the FAA lifted its hours-long ground stop on Friday night, flights in Nebraska were already showing cancellations for Saturday. Flights scheduled for Saturday morning departures out of Omaha to Atlanta and Houston were canceled. North Platte Regional Airport posted on its official Facebook page that...