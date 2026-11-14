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Meet the First 2026-2027 Students of the Month from High Schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District
12 days ago
CORONA – In this season of gratitude, seniors from local high schools shared their appreciation for teachers, counselors, coaches, and nutrition services team members, among others at their campuses for encouraging their success after being named Corona-Norco Unified School District Students of the Month. Student speeches at the event...
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