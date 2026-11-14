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Davis girls basketball's Cheyenne Hull, Isa Garcia and Paige Gasseling sign with colleges
12 days ago
COPYRIGHT 2026 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Three players from the Davis High School girls basketball team signed with their future colleges Thursday afternoon. Washington State Player of the Year Cheyenne Hull committed to the University of Oregon. Isa Garcia signed with Western Washington University, and Paige Gasseling is heading to North Idaho College.