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High school football: Landen Williams-Callis becomes 15th player in history to rush for 10,000 yards
By Mitch Stephens,11 days ago
The legend of Landen Williams-Callis continued to grow Friday as the Randle (Richmond, Texas) running back became just the 15th player in high school football history to rush for 10,000 career yards. Williams-Callis, a 5-foot-8, 190-pound senior, reached the mark during the first quarter of his team's Conference 5A Division...
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