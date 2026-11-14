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Milwaukee Brewers Will Pay 35-Year-Old $22 Million Next Season
By Ben Stinar,12 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical 2026 season where they won their first ever World Series title. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 28): “For the first time, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. They did it for Milwaukee, they did it for Wisconsin, they did it for Ueck, they did it for themselves. This was 57 years in the making. And it was pure, beautiful, dominant baseball.”
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