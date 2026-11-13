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Only 1 In 5 U.S. Employees Say Their Digital Workplace Actually Works Well
By Allwork.Space News Team,9 days ago
Companies have invested heavily in workplace technology, but many employees still struggle with fragmented information, disconnected tools, and weak digital workplace cultures. New research from Unily and Gallup found that only 20% of U.S. employees have both the technology and workplace culture needed for a strong digital workplace experience. The...