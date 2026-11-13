undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula complete delivery after DoorDash driver is arrested
4 days ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) - An officer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula had a new responsibility after a DoorDash driver was arrested in the middle of a delivery. According to the Menominee City Police Department, police recently arrested a DoorDash driver in the middle of their active delivery, leaving police to complete the order as "It's not a Crunchwrap if it's soggy."