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Filling plates, spreading hope: Thanksgiving basket drive helps Mobile County families
By Asha Staples,12 days ago
For the fifth year, Keller Williams is turning these everyday essentials into holiday blessing baskets, helping local families celebrate without the added financial burden. What may seem like ordinary grocery items could mean everything to a family struggling to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table. "I think it's especially important...