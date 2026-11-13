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What To Serve With Bagels
By Katie Cooksey,4 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. View my privacy policy and disclosure policy for more details. Wondering what to serve with bagels? There are so many delicious ways to turn a simple bagel into a complete meal! From creamy soups and fresh salads to savory proteins and sweet treats, I’ve rounded up plenty of ideas to try. Pair them with my Homemade Bagels for a delicious breakfast, brunch, or lunch.