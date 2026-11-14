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Death Investigation Leads to Precautionary Lockdown at Estherville Schools
By Anthony Gonzalez,12 days ago
ESTHERVILLE, IA (Northwestiowanow) – A police investigation into the death of a woman led to a precautionary lockdown at Estherville schools Friday afternoon. Officers with the Estherville Police Department were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive female at approximately 2:03 p.m. on November 13. When officers arrived, they...
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