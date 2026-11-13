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Carnival Weekend Returns to USA Hockey Arena
By Sean Shapiro,10 days ago
Over 20 free games to fans attending Friday and Saturday's games. There’s going to be a carnival atmosphere at USA Hockey Arena this weekend. While the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-18 Team will play a pair of games against the Chicago Steel on Friday and Saturday, the concourse is going to be filled with more than 20 free carnival games, face painting and prizes for fans to win.