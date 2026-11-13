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11/12 - 2 Plus You Nevada - The Solace Tree, Test Those Breasts, The Children's Cabinet, Plus More!
9 days ago
Welcome to the latest episode of 2 Plus You Nevada, a lifestyle and community-focused show hosted by Sarah Johns in Reno, Nevada!. Join us as we explore meaningful conversations, inspiring organizations, and engaging stories that connect our community and beyond. In this episode, The Solace Tree shares meaningful ways to support grieving children during the holidays, Test Those Breasts empowers the next generation with breast health education and early detection awareness, and The Children's Cabinet celebrates a $1.84 million YouthBuild grant creating career training and apprenticeship opportunities for Northern Nevada youth.