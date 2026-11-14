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2 ‘pet' snakes in pillowcase discovered at Ontario airport TSA
By Helen Jeong,12 days ago
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ontario International Airport may have prevented a dangerous situation after discovering two live snakes inside a checked bag. TSA Officer Benjamin Andrade-Carillo was screening a checked bag when he noticed a pillowcase inside and began examining it. He soon realized he was touching something...