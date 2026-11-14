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Seahawks' Quenton Nelson: Sidelined for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Nelson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Nelson's absence doesn't come as much of a surprise, given that he underwent a minor procedure on his injured knee Monday. He's currently considered week-to-week, and with the Seahawks on a bye for Week 11, Nelson could return for Week 12 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29. Grey Zabel will likely start at left guard Sunday in Nelson's stead.