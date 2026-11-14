undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seahawks' Brandon Pili: Returning for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Pili (back) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Pili missed the Seahawks' last two games while nursing a back injury, but he's been cleared to play in Week 10 after logging a full practice session Friday. His return gives the Seahawks more depth on the interior defensive line behind Byron Murphy.