undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Giants' Ar'Darius Washington: Intercepts pass in loss
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Washington accumulated seven tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed, including one interception, in the Giants' 24-21 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Washington broke up two passes in the contest, picking off Jayden Daniels with 5:31 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. Despite making a crucial play with the Giants up four points, the offense could not put more points on the board to cement a primetime win.