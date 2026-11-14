undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bills' Spencer Brown: Could miss Sunday's contest
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Brown (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets. Brown overcame a back injury to suit up for the Bills' Week 9 win over the Vikings on Monday. The right tackle picked up an ankle injury during the contest and ended Week 10 prep with consecutive DNPs. If the right tackle does not suit up for Sunday's game, Tylan Grable would be set to return to a starting role against the Jets.