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‘Heartbreaking’: Days after election, Pittsburg County Sheriff Frankie McClendon dies
By Tres Savage,12 days ago
Pittsburg County Sheriff Frankie McClendon died Friday, less than two weeks after he won an election with 60 percent support. He was 60 years old. McClendon spent 37 years in law enforcement, primarily with the McAlester Police Department and then the sheriff’s office. He also spent decades calling games on youth fields across southeast Oklahoma.