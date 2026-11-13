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Philadelphia’s Most Over-the-Top Christmas Bar Returns at Craftsman Row Saloon
10 days ago
Philadelphia, PA – The holidays just got brighter in Philadelphia as Craftsman Row launches its highly anticipated Winter Wonderland Christmas Pop-Up. Nationally recognized for creating one of the country’s most immersive, extravagant and super-sized holiday pop-up dining experiences, the beloved restaurant and bar is back with even more sparkle, flavor and festive flair. Craftsman (located at 112 S. 8th Street) is back even more over-the-top, decked-out and super-sized than ever. Owners and operators brother sister duo George and Vasiliki Tsiouris are thrilled to welcome back all the holiday merry-makers into the Christmas wonderland with twinkling lights, decorations and themed food and drinks.