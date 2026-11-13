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South Jersey Gas Reaffirms Commitment to Customer Affordability and Savings
7 days ago
The issue of affordability remains top of mind for families and businesses. South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI, is focused on balancing affordability, reliability, and sustainability by making strategic investments that improve system efficiency, reduce. operational costs over time, utilize its valuable infrastructure to deliver the lower carbon fuels...