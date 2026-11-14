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Miami Eyes Doubling Density on 30 Acres of Overtown Ahead of Nov. 19 Vote
By Julian "Jules" Castillo,11 days ago
Miami officials are moving to loosen development rules across 30 acres of Overtown, a proposal that would let builders replace the neighborhood's duplexes and single-family homes with buildings up to three stories and double the current density. The plan covers 220 parcels between Northwest 15th and 20th streets, west of Northwest First Avenue, and commissioners are expected to vote on it November 19.