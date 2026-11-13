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Phil-a-Trunk Car Club Food Drive Returns to Kick off Camp Out for Hunger
By CNBNews,7 days ago
Now in its 8th year, the Porsche Club of America: Riesentöter Region and Mainline Cars and Coffee will host the Phil-a-Trunk Car Club Food Drive and Car Show, benefiting Philabundance, on Saturday, November 14, in the parking lot of the Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Media professionals are invited to attend, beginning at 9:45 a.m.