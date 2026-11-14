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Virginia upsets out top-seeded Notre Dame 1-0 to reach ACC Championship finals
12 days ago
On a brisk Thursday morning at First Horizon Stadium, with an 11 a.m. kickoff setting the stage, No. 5-seed Virginia wasted no time making a statement against No. 1-seed Notre Dame. Backed by a dominant first-half offensive display and a resilient second-half defensive stretch, the Cavaliers (11-3-4, 5-3-2 ACC) upset the top-seeded Fighting Irish (10-2-6, 8-1-1 ACC) in the ACC Championship semifinals.