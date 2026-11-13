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NEW Recovery Support Services Available for Winslow Township Residents
By CNBNews,9 days ago
Recovery Support Services Available for Winslow Township Residents. The Winslow Township Police Department is pleased to share that King’s Crusade has received a Recovery Support Grant through Winslow Township to assist residents who are seeking help with substance use recovery and maintaining sobriety. This funding provides eligible residents with...
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